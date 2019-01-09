Advantages of a helmet

Traffic accident is the most concerning problem we are facing today. The figure of the accident had become increasing and most of people are injured and died from day to day. To solve the problem, the government has enacted laws making it mandatory for the riders to wear helmets. In my opinion, wearing helmet provides us some benefits for some reasons.

First of all, wearing helmet helps reduce traffic accidents. People will pay enough attention while driving their bikes if they wear helmet. Moreover, it helps us in protecting our eyes from the dust or terrible lights from other vehicles because we don’t need to use our hand or fingers to clean it while we are controlling our vehicles.

Next, wearing helmet helps us to oblige our duty as a law-abiding citizen. Wearing helmet is the law; someone who breaks it would be fined. People who wear helmet will become the responsible person because they obey the traffic laws. It is the waste of time and money if police fine you. So, being a person you must have a sense of responsibility.

Finally, wearing helmet helps us to protect our own life. While you are controlling your vehicle on the road you would face a lot of problems especially accident; by wearing helmet can protect your head from danger. Head is the most important part for everyone. If our heads have problem we can’t do anything, or sometimes it can cause to be abnormal or crazy or ever dead.

All in all, wearing helmet is very useful for us. We can’t buy our lives but we can prevent it by wearing helmet as a proverb says “Prevention is better than cure”. By wearing helmet, I believe we will be contributing towards safety, peace and development of our country.

Thai Lann

Cambodia

Share on: WhatsApp