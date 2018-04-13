Advans Bank pledges to continue supporting Pak entrepreneurs

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Advans Pakistan Microfinance Bank launched its new brand identity and a new logo reflecting both the company’s rapid growth since its inception only five years ago, and its resolve to stay committed to adding meaningful value to the microfinance sector in Pakistan. The launch event was attended by senior representatives of regulatory bodies, and of the microfinance and the larger financial sector, as well as by customers of Advans, the media and other invitees.

Believing that the growth of private entrepreneurship is the engine for sustainable economic and social development, Advans Microfinance Bank supports Pakistani entrepreneurs venturing into diverse businesses, by financially empowering them, while also counselling them on different operational and management aspects of their businesses. Since the opening of its first business office in Mahmudabad, Karachi in January 2013, Advans has made rapid progress and today it has 9 points of sale in Karachi, one in Hyderabad & one in Larkana with more than 8,000 active borrowers and gross loan portfolio of more than Rs700 million. The MFB also has deposits over PRs. 500 million with 16,000clients in total.

Speaking at the launch event, ZineEl Abidine Otmani, CEO, Advans Pakistan stated, “We have changed how the brand looks to make it more dynamic and illustrative of our mission, which remains providing small businesses with tailored financial services and solutions, in a sustainable and responsible manner.

Growing with our new brand we aim to offer a high-quality customer experience, client centric services, and a range of products and channels to ensure that we continually adapt to the market’s evolving needs. New practices and the digitalisation of our services and processes will further improve our efficiency and outreach.”