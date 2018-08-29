Advance tax on marriage halls: LHC gives Fedral Govt, FBR time to file reply

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Tuesday adjourned petitions against increase in advance tax on marriage halls till October 25 after the Federal Government and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) sought time for filing their replies.

Justice Shahid Jamil Khan heard the petitions, filed by owners of different marriage halls and marriage lawns, challenging an amendment to Section 236-D of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 under Finance Act 2018.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel, AK Dogar, submitted that all citizens had the right to conduct lawful trade and businesses, as per the Constitution and no law could be enacted to abridge that right.

He contended that previously every marriage hall was required to pay advance tax at the rate of 5 per cent of the bill under 236-D of the Income Tax law. That section had now been amended by introducing a new provision, which stated that the advance tax would be payable in big cities at the rate of Rs 20,000 per event. “Therefore, even if the bill makes a lesser amount, the owner of a marriage hall will have to pay Rs 20,000 per event,” he added.

He argued that the advance tax could be legally payable on percentage basis and its amount could not be fixed and pleaded the court to set aside the amendment.

However, a federal law officer and the FBR counsel sought time for filing replies.

At this, the court adjourned the hearing till October 25 and also extended stay order wherein the authorities were restrained from talking coercive measures against the defaulters.—APP

