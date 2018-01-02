Adult, Childhood Literacy Centres set up at AIOU

Adult and Childhood Literacy Centers will be set up at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to promote education at primary and middle level.

The University’s Executive Council has formally approved the sitting of these two centers, this was announced here on Monday by the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui while inaugurating second-phase of adult literacy programme that was being participated by their thirty low-grade employees.

The university’s plan setting up their two centers of high education’s significance was announced on the eve of New Year.

First-phase of three-month adult literacy programme was conducted during last August and November. It enabled the illiterate employees to learn some basics of reading and writing, both in Urdu and English.

Dr Shahid Siddiqui said through the Adult and childhood literacy Centers, the university will be able to expand literacy network in the country. These will serve as a model to teach those who could not avail the schooling facility at their early age.

Initially, the facility adult literacy is available for the university’s employees here at the main campus. Later, it would be made available at university’s 44 regional offices. The adult literacy programme is aimed at making their daily life comfortable and more productive.—APP

Related