AD&SJ orders to release 4 prisoners

Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Bahawalpur Hafiz Abdul Hameed Monday visited the central jail Bahawalpur. According to official sources, on the direction of Lahore High Court the additional district and sessions judge visited the central jail Bahawalpur with Civil Judge/Magistrate Muhammad Zaigham.

The judges examined measures related to jail arrangements, facilities provided to prisoners and maintenance. The judges reviewed the facilities available for the women and old aged prisoners and heard their problems. Additional district session judge also ordered to release four prisoners involved in minor crimes on personal surety bonds. The judges expressed satisfaction over the facilities provided by the prison management.—APP

