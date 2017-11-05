ADR Centres providing speedy relief to aggrieved parties

Raza Naqvi

District and Sessions Judge Aaqil Hussain Chohan has said that disputes of the families could be resolved through mediation and this is the reason that under the vision of Chief Justice LHC Mansoor Ali Shah ‘Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) Centers have been established giving speedy relief to the people. He said this while talking to journalists in Conference Room.

On the occasion Senior Civil Judge Admin Shafqat Shahbaz Raja and Incharge ADR Senior Civil Judge Mian Maqsood Anjum was also present. District and Sessions Judge Aaqil Hussain Chohan said that ADR centres are giving speedy relief to the aggrieved parties with their mutual consent. He said that years’ long disputes are being resolved in this canter after motivation of both the parties. He said, in ADR centre both aggrieved parties are given full time to express their point of view and then after their motivation and consent the case if forwarded to the court for settlement.

He said, people are satisfied with this system as becoming aware of its benefits. He emphasised upon the journalists to play their vital role in making people aware about ADR Centre. He said that with in a short period across the Punjab four thousand cases have been resolved through mediation, which is certainly a healthy sign. Incharge ADR Centre Senior Civil Judge while talking on the occasion said that in Attock district so for 81 disputes have been resolved through this system. He emphasised upon the journalists to play their vital role in informing people about this system. He said, resolving disputes through mediation is a noble deed.