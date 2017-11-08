ADR centres produce remarkable results for speedy Justice: CJ LHC

Rawalpindi

Access to justice is a fundamental right of every citizen and enterprise system would become functional from January at the District level Judiciary to reduce the shelf life of judicial cases, said Chief Justice Lahore High Court, Mr. Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah here Tuesday.

Giving media briefing at Rawalpindi Judicial Complex about Alternative Dispute Resolution(ADR) centres ,he said that the concept of setting up ADR centres in the province has produced remarkable results for speedy disposal of cases.

The CJ said that 6882 cases were submitted with ADR centres and 4460 cases were resolved

in the province

which is unprecedented in judciary’s history that has provided extra relief to the litigants.

He also urged lawyers to support the ADR system as this would save their time, adding the ADR was the future.

He said we have introduced best IT system of the region in order to improve working of judiciary as we are committed to make judiciary a knowledge based institution and to achieve the objective, data base of all cases was being consolidated which would be made available through SMS.

The CJ said that 30 years 3825 old cases had been resolved in short time

through judicial mediation. Chief Justice said that we are committed to alleviate “Date Culture “in judicial system by conducting uninterrupted and regular trial of cases”.

On the occasion, Chief Justice handed over an 8-years old girl Sanam for a safe custody to Patron-in-Chief Pakistan Sweet Home Zamarud Khan whose mother was life imprisoned in drug case.

A number of Judges of District Courts, ADR and lawyers were present on the occasion.—APP