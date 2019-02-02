ADP schemes must be completed by June

Staff Redporter

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has stressed the need to completion of all Development Schemes under ADP (Annual Development Program), by 30th June 2019.

He asked the Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to maintain closed coordination with the Finance and Planning & Development Departments, to resolve the day to day problems for timely completion of ADP Schemes 2018-19.

Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah presiding an important meeting, advised the officers concerned to ensure strict monitoring of the ADP Schemes and get the encroachment removed from the illegally possessed/occupied area, in the larger national interest.

The Chief Secretary categorically noted that no unnecessary revision of the Development Schemes or delay would be neglected or ignored, thus accomplishment must be accorded in due course, otherwise, he maintained that the due disciplinary action shall be taken against the defaulters.

Earlier, Secretary P&D Dr. Sheereen Mustafa briefed the all 251 ADP Schemes of SBA (Shaheed Benazirabad Division) comprising 66 schemes of Nausheroferoze, 53 of Sanghar and 132 of Shaheed Benazirabad district.

The schemes belong to the Departments of Agriculture, Auqaf, Board of Revenue, Education, Health, Home, Irrigation, Environment, Forest & Wildlife Fisheries & Livestock, Local Government, Public Health Engineering, Rural Development, Law & Parliamentary Affairs, Social Welfare, Sports and Youth Population Welfare, Works & Services and Zakat & Usher.

Share on: WhatsApp