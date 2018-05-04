Adopting Arabic as means of communication urged

Former chief justice of Pakistan, Justice (Retd), Anwar Zaheer Jamali spoke about the necessity of

adopting Arabic language as a means of communi-cation in the modern world.

He was speaking at the 38th annual convocation of The Society for the Promotion of Arabic (SPA), said a statement on Thursday.

He said knowledge of Arabic if encouraged in society, would improve the standards of education which would have a positive impact on the society at large and help battle ignorance and intolerance.

Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh and Dean Consular Corps, Noor-i-Helal Saifur Rahman lauded efforts of the SPA.

Certificates were awarded to students who had completed diplomas or short courses in Arabic.

Those who had achieved a certain level of profi-ciency were asked to perform plays, give speeches as well as recite poems in the language.—APP

