Adopted son shoots mother, 2 sisters dead to grab land

Gujranwala

A woman and her two daughters were killed after unidentified armed men entered into their house and opened fire on them in Kamoke area of Gujranwala. The police reached the site and arrested the adopted son of the deceased woman Razia.

According to the police, the suspect, identified as Adeel, got his adopted mother and sisters killed over a land dispute. Razia had adopted Adeel after the death of her husband, the police said, adding that Adeel was after the eight-acre land owned by Razia.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Faisalabad that four persons including a girl were killed in separate road accidents in and around Faisalabad during the past 12 hours. Police spokesman said here Saturday that a speeding car turned turtle at Canal Road near Wapda City. As a result, 25-year-old girl Mah Noor of Raza Town received serious injuries and died on-the-spot, while

27-year-old Asmaar was shifted to hospital for treatment. In another accident, a speeding rickshaw hit a motorcycle near Jinnah Colony. As a result, motorcyclist Ghulam Rasool (60) of Hajveri Town received serious injuries.—APP