Adnan Siddiqui has penned a dua for Irrfan Khan and these tragic times

Adnan Siddiqui has had over two decades of experience in Pakistan’s entertainment industry, during which, not only did he prove his mettle as an actor, but also launched his own production house in 2016. He made his Hollywood debut in 2007 with A Mighty Heart and also stepped into Bollywood with 2017’s MOM, starring opposite the late Indian icon, Sridevi.

But aside from having a hefty shooting schedule, Siddiqui is also a hobbyist musician who inhales the frustration of work and exhales it through his flute whilst playing his harmonium. Although that’s no secret, given the outpour of soothing covers he keeps posting on his social media, what is surprising, however, is his latest collaboration with singer and musician Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Turns out Khan has composed and sang a dua that Siddiqui wrote during his time in quarantine. “I write occasionally, but that’s just for me, I don’t usually do it to put it out there,” Siddiqui told as he held on to his stereo, playing the only work he has decided to release.