Admissions underway at IUB in 152 programmes

Our Correspondent

Bahawalpur

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has opened admission in 152 academic programmes at Undergraduate, Master, MPhil and PhD level across campuses during fall semester 2018. According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad, Faculty of Arts is offering admissions in Economics, English, International Relations, Library and Information Sciences, Media Studies, Political Sciences and Urdu and Iqbaliat departments.

Faculty of Education is providing admissions in the subjects of Applied Psychology, Education, Educational Training, Sports Sciences and Social Work while faculty of Islamic Learning is offering admissions in subjects of Arabic, History, Islamic Studies, Pakistan Studies, Persian and Law.

