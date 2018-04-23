Admissions to M Phil, PhD program open in ICCBS-KU

International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, has announced

admissions to its MPhil and PhD Degree Program-2018.

A senior official of the ICCBS, University of Karachi, said on Sunday the successful candidates will be granted admissions to the Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD) and H. E. J. Research Institute of Chemistry.

He said that admissions will be given in various disciplines of sciences, which include Organic Chemistry, Analytical Chemistry, Physical Chemistry, Inorganic Chemistry, Bio-Organic Chemistry, Pharmacology, and Molecular Medicine.

The interested candidates may download the prospectus and Karachi University entrance test form from the official websites (www.uok.edu.pk / http://iccs.edu/page-academics) of Karachi University and ICCBS, and submit their complete application form along with required documents and processing fee of Rs.4,000 at the ICCBS Academic Coordination Office during April 20 to 30, he said.—APP

