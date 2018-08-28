Admissions starts at UET

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar Monday displayed its first merit list for B.Sc. engineering and non-engineering degree programs Academic session (2018-19). The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain visited the Admissions Directorate and addressed the new entrants.

The Vice Chancellor said, as the only public sector university in Khyber Pakhtubkhwa, UET Peshawar is a premier seat of engineering education offering admissions in 16 disciplines under a highly qualified faculty.

Share on: WhatsApp