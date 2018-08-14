Admissions start at IUB

Staff Reporter

Bahawalpur

The admissions in more than 150 PhD, M.Phil, Masters and Undergraduate programs of 48 departments of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur have started here today. According to university spokesman Shahzad Ahmad, last date for applying for Masters and Undergraduate is September 14. First merit list would be displayed on September 22 while classes would commence from October 1. For M.Phil/MS/MSc and PhD programs the last date for admission is September 17 while interviews of successful candidates would be held on September 24.

The aspirants can apply online on university website iub.edu.pk. University would conduct a special NAT test on September 2 and GAT General on September 9 for which last date for applying is August 16.

