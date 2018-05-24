Admissions at SMIU for Fall 2018 open

Admissions for Fall 2018 in MS, PhD, BBA and BS programs at Sindh Madressatul Islam University have been started. Admissions are being offered in Department of Business Administration and Management Sciences, Media Studies and Communication, Computer Science, Environmental Sciences and Education for MS and BS programs. Admissions are also open for PhD in Computer Science.

Registrations forms can be filled and submitted through Online or can be received from Admission Office of SMIU on working days (Monday to Friday) from 8.00 am to 2.00 pm in the holy month of Ramzan.

Entry test will be held on Saturday 21st July, 2018 in the premises of SMIU. Interviews of successful candidates will be conducted from 30th July to 3rd August 2018 and the final result will be announced on 7th August 2018.—INP

