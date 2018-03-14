Admiral Abbasi receives highest Saudi military award

Islamabad

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, is on an official visit to Saudi Arabia (KSA) on the invitation of Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces. During the visit, the Naval Chief was conferred with “King Abdulaziz Medal Of Excellence” by Chief of General Staff Royal Saudi Armed Forces, at Riyadh.

Chief of the Naval Staff called on Chief of General Staff Royal Saudi Armed Forces, General Fayyad Al Ruwaili. During the meeting professional matters of mutual interest and bilateral defence ties were discussed.

General Fayyad Al Ruwaili acknowledged warm and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, based on strong defence foundations and historical ties and highly appreciated the role and contribution of Pakistan in spearheading various initiatives for maintaining peace and stability in the region. The meeting was followed by a ceremony to confer “King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellence” upon CNS which is the highest Military award of Royal Saudi Armed Forces.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited Royal Saudi Naval Forces Headquarter, Riyadh, where he was received by Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces. A smartly turned out contingent of RSNF presented him Guard of Honour.

In his meeting with Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces the Naval Chief discussed bilateral naval collaboration and security environment in Indian Ocean Region. Commander RSNF, Vice Admiral Fahad Abdullah Al Ghofaily appreciated the professionalism of Pakistan Navy personnel and active role being played by Pakistan Navy for maritime security and stability in the region.