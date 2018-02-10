Admiral Abbasi plants sapling at Naval headquarters

Staff reporter

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi launched the Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2018 here on Friday by planting a sapling at Naval Headquarters.

Admiral Abbasi while talking to media on the occasion highlighted importance of Tree Plantation Campaigns that provide opportunities to strengthen our link with the nature. The Naval Chief urged the countrymen to join hands with Pakistan Navy in this noble cause and commit to plant at least one tree each to ensure better environment for generation to come.

Pakistan Navy intends to undertake massive tree plantations during the current spring season in all units and areas under responsibility from Jiwani in the West to Sir Creek in the East to contribute towards Green Pakistan program.

Pakistan Navy also plans to participate in many other activities such as Beach Cleaning and Marine Pollution Control Awareness campaign etc to improve overall environment of the country.

Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Change & Member National Assembly Ms Romina Khurshid Alam and Senior Officers were present on the occasion.