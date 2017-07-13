Administrator visits DHA to review development work

Staff Reporter

Administrator DHA Brig Shahid Hassan Ali visited various sectors in DHA City Karachi (DCK) on Super Highway where development works were going on in full swing. He also attended sessions of meeting to review the progress of the ongoing projects in DCK being undertaken under a versatile development strategy, a DHA statement said on Wednesday.

Brig Shahid Hassan Ali visited Sector-3, the vanguard sector of DCK where infrastructure work has been completed while concurrently construction of most of the social and communal utility buildings has also been completed as per the highest engineering and professional standards.

He appreciated the standard and quality of development works and directed DCK management to expedite provision of all utility services in the area so that the Sector is opened for construction at the earliest. He also visited Sector-I to see the progress of the ongoing development work of Farm Houses.

Brig Shahid Hassan Ali praised the quality and innovative finishing of four completed model farm houses and asked the management to expedite completion of remaining 121 Farm Houses on fast pace basis with professional exuberance and technical excellence.

He drove through DCK Main Boulevard running in centre of DCK and passing through all residential sectors and appreciated the engineering and construction standards of the road.