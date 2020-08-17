Administrator to be brought in with consensus: Mayor

Mayor Waseem Akhtar has said that the appointment of administrator for the city will be made with the support and consensus of all parties. A talented government official will be appointed as administrator through mutual consultation.

The committee to be set up for Karachi will consist of twomembers from all stakeholders, including two from Sindh government party, he said while talking to media persons on the occasion of laying the foundation stone of two km long road in North Nazimabad Block-M on Monday.

Chairman DMC Central RehanHashmi, Chairman Works Committee Hassan Naqvi and other officials were also present at the occsaion. WaseemAkhtar said that the stakeholders of Karachi are the federation, Sindh government and Mayor Karachi. Government committees have been set up to look into all matters, he said,adding there is a strong local government system up to the level of Union Council.

The Mayor said that PTI has submitted its report regarding the local government system. We will also submit our report soon.

The grand meeting also discussed other issues, including clean water supply, transport system, garbage disposal, he said and stressedthat“We have said that if all these issues are resolved then the problems of the citizens can be reduced.” He said that an attempt is being made to find a solution as soon as possible.

Mayor Waseem Akhtar said that the notification of the committee to be set up with reference to Karachi will be issued by the Sindh government.

Whatever decisions and measures are taken, the wider interest of the city and the citizens should be taken into consideration, the Mayor concluded.