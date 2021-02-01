Administrator seeks private sector’s support in beautifying city

Administrator Karachi Laiq Ahmed has said that he has made an offer to the private sector to make the beautified intersections and intersections of Karachi more beautiful and lush green.

The Karachi Metropolitan Municipality is launching a tree planting campaign from February 15. He was talking to a delegation of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) headed by Zubair Chhaya on Monday. The delegation included incumbent Kati President Saleem Al-Zaman, former President Danish and others.

During the meeting, Kati leaders said that they were working on an urban forest project. Together with Korangi Industrial Area in tree planting campaign and make the area beautiful and green, he requested that Korangi 3000 Road be named after renowned industrialist SM Munir as his industry.

Laiq Ahmed said that Korangi Industrial Area Karachi Roads, sidewalks and green belts will be improved while trees will be planted at intersections, he said, adding that thousands of workers work in Korangi industries so the roads here should be improved.

He said that it is a good omen for the industrialists to be involved in the improvement of the city and especially in the tree planting and beautification works.

Work should be done to improve the infrastructure in the areas.