Administrator lauds Rs2.85m aid to victim families

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman has said that it is not an uncommon thing to sacrifice one’s life while saving the life and property of citizens. Firefighters are considered heroes all over the world, we also consider them our heroes. Firefighters of KMC sacrificed their lives to brighten the name of their organization.

The financial assistance of 28.5 lakh rupees to the families of the martyred and injured fire fighters is a commendable act, he said this while speaking in a ceremony held by Federal B Area Association of Trade and Industry in recognition of the services and sacrifices of the martyred and injured fire fighters of KMC on Thursday. On this occasion, President of Federal B Area Association of Trade and Industry Chaudhry Sohail, Rehan Zeeshan, Babar Khan, DIG Central Fida Hussain, Director Fire Brigade Tariq Siddiqui, Chief Fire Officer Ishtiaq Ahmed, CEO Aghosh Naveed Ali Baig, Qazi Sadruddin and other officers were also present. Administrator Karachi said that we all new knew this well that martyrs live and become immortal forever, getting martyred while performing duties is a matter of pride for the family of the martyrs, the families of the martyrs will not be left alone in this time of sorrow and grief and they will be given all possible help, NGO “Aghosh” will bear the educational expenses of the martyrs’ children for life.The guardian of orphans will be with our Prophet Muhammad PBUH on the day of resurrection. He said that fire incidents are common in big city like Karachi hence it is necessary to adapt the fire brigade to modern requirements to save lives and property of citizens.

A mechanism is being made for the fire brigade so that fire tenders, snorkels and other equipment are available in every area according to the needs of the city and they can be dispatched to the affected place in the shortest possible time.

Administrator Karachi said that the manner in which the firefighters of KMC are carrying out firefighting and rescue work despite adverse conditions and inadequate facilities is beyond praise. He said that there are many problems in the city for which efforts are being made to resolve the issue so that citizens can be provided with facilities.

We all have to work together and fulfill our responsibility for the solution of urban problems. Officials of the Federal B Area Association of Trend and Industry and other people also spoke and on this occasion financial assistance checks were presented to the families of the martyred and injured firefighters, while Shields were presented to Station Officer Arif Mansoori and