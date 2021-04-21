Administrator for finding new avenues to boost revenue

Administrator Karachi Laiq Ahmed on Tuesday said revenue collection departments should find new ways to enhance revenue of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

“All possible measures should be adopted to bring financial stability in KMC. Suggestions are being sent to Sindh government for improvement of KMC,” the Administrator said while presiding over a meeting of revenue departments.

Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Finance Advisor Ghulam Murtaza Bhutto, Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, heads of various departments and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator was briefed by the heads of various departments separately during the meeting.

He sought details about their financial and administrative needs and achievement of revenue targets.

Ahmed said revenue collection departments should come up with new plans to meet the financial needs of the institution and enabling it to survive at its own resources.

He said a long-term plan should be made to ascertain how much financial resources would be required for carrying out works as per KMC mandate.

“Future’s needs has to be taken into consideration so that the real situation can emerge,” he added.

The administrator directed that timely delivery of bills to 1.4 million registered users of Municipal Utility Charges Tax should be ensured and a mechanism be devised to facilitate payment of bills besides encouraging consumers to pay their bills.

He said the department should compile complete data of Katchi Abadi, Land Department, PD Orangi KMC with protection of their property.

He also sought recommendations for establishment of new markets.During a briefing by the Parks Department, Ahmed lamented that there was not a single world-class recreational facility available in Karachi which could be displayed to tourists.

He directed that a high-quality recreation site should be established on 100 acres of safari land.

The Administrator also directed that steps should be taken to continue the disinfectant spray campaign to eradicate dengue and malaria so that the citizens could be protected from epidemic diseases.