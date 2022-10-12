Administrator DMC East inspects football ground



Administrator DMC East, Rahmatullah Sheikh has said that while work is being done in district east regarding educational activities, work is also being done to promote healthy activities.

He expressed these views while inspecting the ongoing development works at Quaid-e-Awam Football Ground at Hussain Hazara Goth along with Senior Executive Engineer Imtiaz Bhutto, Directors Tauqeer Abbas, Agha Sameer.

He directed the officers to take all possible steps to improve the ground and submit a report, i want to see the grounds in district east inhabited, so more work should be done to improve in this regard, he added.

He directed the officers to survey grounds in district eastern and submit a report so that the work could be carried out under an integrated strategy for the improvement of the grounds.