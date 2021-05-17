Administrator directs for measures to cope with rain emergency

Administrator Karachi Laiq Ahmed on Monday said that there is always a possibility of unpredictable rains due to climate change that is why we have to be fully prepared for the rain emergency.

“The concerned officers of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation should prepare a detailed contingency plan within a week so that it should be implemented even before the monsoon rains fall,” the Administrator said this while addressing a meeting to review measures for rain emergency here.

Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Senior Director Municipal Services Masood Alam, Director General Technical Services ShabihUlHasnain Zaidi, Director City Warden Raja Rustam, Director Machine Pool Depot Noman Arshad, Chief Engineer (E&M) Abbas Ali Shah, Syed Muhammad Taha and other concerned officers were also present.

The Administrator said that the Works Department would play a pivotal role in rain emergency while Municipal Services, City Wardens, MPD and other departments would work under it.

He directed that the plan would contain complete details regarding availability of dewatering pumps, excavators, cranes and other machinery, deployment of operators, manpower and transportation of machinery.

“Trained divers will also be deployed to provide immediate assistance to the citizens in case of any emergency in case of flooding in nullahs during rains so that human lives can be saved by taking immediate action,” he added.

Ahmed said that arrangements have been made to keep the available drainage pumps in active and efficient condition as they may be needed in case of accumulation of water anywhere. He said that he would personally visit and inspect these pumps and ensure their availability.

The Administrator said that through joint efforts, we have to present a better image of KMC to the people as the citizens of Karachi look to KMC during rains or any emergency situation and hope that timely and effective action will be taken.

Ahmed also cancelled leave applications of the officers and employees and that no one should be allowed to go on leave so officers should keep in mind that during a rain emergency, they have to be in touch with senior officers round the clock and fulfill their responsibilities.