Administrator attends Iftar at Faizan-e-Medina

Administrator Laiq Ahmed said that Ramazan is a holy month and during this holy month we have to promote mutual tolerance, brotherhood and solidarity.

“Ramadan teaches piety and abstinence and feelings of compassion and adoption for each other. We can build a good society by helping each other.”

The Administrator was attending Iftar and Dua during his visit to Faizan Medina on Friday.

Khalid Khan, Senior Director Coordination , Director General Parks and Horticulture Taha Saleem and other officials were also present, while YaqubAttari, Yahya Attari, Amin Attari and other officials of Dawat-e-Islami were present.

Talking about mutual cooperation,Laiq Ahmed said that in the wider interest of the city, mutual contacts with all institutions are being enhanced, adding that Faizan Global Relief Foundation of Dawat-e-Islami was providing valuable assistance in the tree planting campaign.

“Yes, in our religion also the emphasis is on planting trees and irrigating them. It is considered as a reward, especially in the month of Ramazan, the reward for such deeds increases many times, so we should all do our part for the betterment of the city.”

He hoped that further cooperation with Dawat-e-Islami would be enhanced in the future and we would work together wherever needed in the city.

He hoped that civil society and other social and welfare organizations would also work together for the development and betterment of the city.

He invited Faizan Global to start construction work in Health City on Monday after signing a memorandum of understanding with KMC for rehabilitation of drug addicts and setting up of a special child rehabilitation center.

In order to provide facilities to the people there, the officials of Dawat-e-Islami on this occasion thanked Administrator Karachi Laiq Ahmed on his arrival in FaizanMadina and said that they are ready for all possible cooperation for the betterment of the city.