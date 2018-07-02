Administrative changes aimed at holding fair elections: Askari

Staff Reporter

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Dr Hasan Askari has said that the administrative changes in the province have been carried out to make electoral process transparent.

He said that the interim setup in Punjab was completely unbiased and impartial.

He said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was being provided full support for holding of transparent elections in the province, and the government would come up to people’s expectations in this regard. He said that neither he nor his team had any political agenda. He said he had never been in politics before nor he intended to join it in future.

He said that they would deliver their responsibility in the best possible way for which he was not working alone as it was not a one man show but teamwork.

Dr Hasan Askari said that political parties participating in the general election were being given equal opportunities.

In order to make elections more and more transparent, strict implementation of the code of conduct was being ensured and necessary directions have also been issued to the administration and departments concerned in this regard, he added.

He said that observance of the code of conduct issued by the ECP was obligatory for all political parties, their candidates and independent candidates. He said that effective strategy has been devised to ensure fair, transparent and impartial elections in peaceful environment.

The CM said that transparent general elections were mandatory for democracy and strengthening of national institutions.

He said that every needful step was being taken for transparent and fair elections.