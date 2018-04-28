Administrations of twin cities finalize arrangements for polio campaign

Administrations of twin cities have finalized the arrangements for upcoming polio campaign starting from May 7. Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz Friday ordered that review meetings before and after the campaign be organized to discuss resources for ensuring success of campaign.

Mayor issued these orders while chairing a meeting of task force constituted on the directions of Prime Minister.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Islamabad and Rawalpindi Administrations, District Health Officers and other concerned officers.

Mayor said main objective of the task force is to establish effective liaison between the twin cities and formulate coordinated policy so that menace of polio could be completely eradicated. He said polio teams from Rawalpindi Administration will administer polio drops in the area which are in the jurisdiction of Rawalpindi police while the areas falling under jurisdiction of Islamabad police would be covered by teams of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration.

The mayor said due to unclear boundaries of the twin cities many children are left without administering polio drops.—APP

