Administration to remain on alert as more rains forecast

Rawalpindi

Although water in Nullah Leh, reached high level on Wednesday morning, has receded but all operational wings of the local administration will remain on high alert as Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rains during next weeks.

The district government had announced emergency and alerted all concerned departments to meet with any eventuality following heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Seeing raise in water level in the rain nullah of the city – Leh – Civil Defence Department, Rescue 1122 and all other agencies were deployed at sensitive locations along with both sides Nullah Leh. According to PMD, during morning spell, the city received around 80 mm rain, but the situation remained normal and fully under control, Deputy Commissioner Talat Gondal said. The water levelat Gawalmandi Bridge touched 9 feet and 8 feet at New Katarian. Talking to APP, Managing Director WASA Raja Shaukat said rainwater submerged in low-lying areas near Murree Road, Jamia Masjid Road, Sadiqabad areas, Katarian and ZafarulHaq Road where district administration along with all operational wings were engaged to drain water.

Deputy Commissioner Talat Gondal and MD WASA visited different sections of Nullah Leh and monitored water flow. The DC also directed officials of WASA,RSWMC and Rescue 1122 to ensure close coordination with all concerned for effective rescue and relief operation.—APP