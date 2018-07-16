Administration being inquired over amusement park accident: Commissioner Karachi

KARACHI : Commissioner Karachi Saleh Farooqi on Monday said that the private contractors and everyone else related to the management of an amusement park in Karachi is being inquired over Sunday’s horrific accident which killed a young girl and injured at least 18 others.

A 13-year-old girl was killed and at least 18 others were injured when a joyride came crashing down in an amusement park located in Karachi’s Old Sabzi Mandi area.

Speaking to media, the city commissioner said that the final report will be prepared within three days and not only the Sabzi Mandi park but all other parks will also be checked for security loopholes.

When asked if anyone can be charged for the 13-year-old’s death, the commissioner said that the criminality can either be established after inquiry or if Kashaf’s relative register case against someone or the administration of the park.

The commissioner added that there are rumours that the joyride was being run on trial basis, adding that the standards and security protocol remains the same whether a park administration starts a ride for a single day or 365 days.

A 13-year-old identified as Kashaf Abdul Samad lost her life while several others were injured when a merry-go-round collapsed in the newly-inaugurated amusement park.

Police sources said that it appeared that the nut and bolts of the swing detached which caused the accident.

Sindh chief secretary retired Major Azam Suleman Khan also took notice of the incident, directing the city commissioner to visit the park and the hospitals where the wounded were being treated.

The chief secretary has ordered the closure of the park — along with all other amusement parks in the province — for three days so a technical inspection can be carried out.

The funeral prayers of the teenager who lost her life in the accident was offered in Karachi’s Sharfabad area today.

