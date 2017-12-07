Administration alive to resolve masses problems

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

The district administration was fully alive to resolve the problems of the masses in shortest time possible. Addressing a reception of meet the press in the Press Club Hafizabad, the journalist-turned bureaucrat, Saleha Saeed (DC Hafizabad), who was topper in District Management Group Examination, said that she was also aware of the problems of the journalists which would be addressed and she would explore the possibility for the establishment of a journalist colony in Hafizabad. She also expressed her hope that she would also establish Arts Council for providing healthy recreational facilities.