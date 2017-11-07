Admin team win cricket tournament

NUML Sports Gala

Islamabad

The department of Administration ofNational University of Modern Languages (NUML) won the Cricket Tournament of week long “Inter Departments Sports Gala” organized by the sports department of the NUML here on Monday. NUML Administration beat NUML Management Sciences department by 75 runs and won the trophy. Rector NUML Major General (r) Zia Uddin Najam was the chief guest of the ceremony while Director Administration Brig (r) Zia Ul Hassan Sahi, Deans, Heads of Departments and others also attended the ceremony.

NUML Administration won the toss and elected to bat first, admin team managed to score 116 runs in 6 overs on the loss of 2 wickets. While chasing the record high target in 6 overs Management Sciences team managed to score 45 runs on the loss of 8 wickets. Imran Niazi of the admin team took two leading wickets of the opposite team and Qaisar of the same team scored 48 runs.

Beside Cricket, Volleyball and Basketball matches were also played; management sciences department won the both games. At the Rector NUML distribute the trophies and cash prizes among the winners.