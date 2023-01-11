Admin sets up 74 wheat flour sale points in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi District Food Department on Wednesday set up 74 wheat flour sale points in different areas of the district to facilitate the citizens and ensure regular supply of the flour on subsidized rates.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesman, earlier, 60 wheat flour sale points were set up by the administration while on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Manan, the number of the sale points were increased to 74 in different areas of Rawalpindi including city, Cantt and Saddar.

He informed that all the flour mills of the district were directed to supply 500 subsidized wheat flour bags weighing 10 kg to the citizens daily. The administration was ensuring supply of nearly 37,000 wheat flour bags on daily basis in various markets and bazaars across the district.INP