Admin role pivotal to facilitate expats

Staff Reporter

The role of civil administration and police is admire-able to safeguard rights of Overseas Pakistanis.

Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Afzaal Bhatti said this while presiding over a meeting to review the pending complaints of Overseas Pakistanis on Thursday.

Afzaal Bhatti appreciated efforts of civil and police high ups to settle issues of expatriates and said that by virtue of vibrant input of field officers, complaints of Overseas Pakistanis could be addressed early.