Admin plans to plant 539,000 hybrid saplings

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

The District Administration Abbottabad and the local Environment Department has planned plantation of 539,000 new saplings during forthcoming spring season. Most of the plantation will be carried out in rural areas of the district and 500 hector of land had been identified for this purpose.

This was revealed during opening ceremony of the tree Plantation Campaign, formally launched in Abbottabad under Clean and Green Pakistan Program of the Prime Minister. The campaign was jointly inaugurated by Ali Khan Jadoon, MNA, Amir Afaq, Deputy Commissioner and Arshad Javed, Chief Conservator of Forests, Hazara Division, by planting saplings of different species.

