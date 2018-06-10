Admin fails to arrange fuel for schools buses

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Zhob

The stoppage of transport facility for pick and drop due to lack of funds for fuel has created difficulties for hundreds of girl students here. The state-run school administration is completely failed to arrange fuel for all the three buses to cope with a huge influx of students as they are badly suffering. The buses donated by Ex-senator Raza Muhammad Raza and Ex-minister Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail have gathering dust in the school’s parking area.

It was revealed when District and Session Judge Nasir Khan Yousafzai and Judicial Magistrate Asmatullah paid surprised visit to Government City Girls High School and found all the three busses dysfunctional. The judges expressed deep concern over the situation and ordered the school administration to make all out efforts to resume transport facility.

In the absence of transport facility, the girls belonging to hand-to-mouth families have to cover long distances on foot between their homes and the school. With excessive admissions situated in heart of city the school has strength around 800 students. Those students who have arranged private vans for their pick and drop have to wait for hours to arrive at the school and then leave for their homes. Most of the parents even can’t not afford the transportation charges and hence their daughters have to walk at a distance of three to four kilometers in chilly winter and sizzling summer on daily basis.

The parents who have arranged private vans for their pick and drop paying thousands of rupees transportation charges every month. Headmistress of the school, Fehmida Mehboob, said she has recently taken over the charge. The school is located in the bazaar and far away from residential areas and it is difficult for the girls to reach for their classes in time due to lack of proper transportation.