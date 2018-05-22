Admin fail to control price hike

Abbottabad

Profiteers have been given a free hand in the holy month of Ramadan all over Hazara division as prices of fruit, vegetables and other food items remained out of reach of poor segment of thesociety.District administrations, price review commit-tees and special magistrates those were specially deputed before Ramadan to monitor and implement the standard prices in Hazara division were seemed failed to check the prices of essential commodities.

A phenomenal rise in the price of fruits and vegetables can be seen everywhere despite the claims of price re-viewing and monitoring all districts of Hazara division.Price of the daily commodities particularly fruits and vegetables are almost out of the reach of middle and lower middle class.

“The holy month of Ramadan teaches us sacri-fices, but traders are taking the advantage of this month and gaining the maximum profit from daily essentials,” Sohail Rafique told to APP.During the only raid on profiteers, district ad-ministration, Manshera arrested more than a dozen shopkeepers and 8 butchers around Manshera Bus Terminal and imposed fine on them. The situa-tion in rest of the city remained same where shopkeepers are free to loot the masses.—APP