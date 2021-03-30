Admin committed to get SOPs implemented

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali paid a surprise visit to different busiest thoroughfares of the City and inspected implementation of wearing facemask.

He along with police officials also punished the people travelling without facemask by making

them stand with walls for few minutes.

He emphasized on the use of masks to avoid coronavirus and directed that precautions must be taken seriously.

The DC strongly urged people to implement the SoPs and said that people should not go out of their houses unnecessarily to ensure their health.

The DC said that the district administration has taken precautionary measures to protect the citizens from

Coronavirus but social co-operation is essential to be safe from the virus.

ACs – Umar Maqbool and Syed Ayub Bukhari accompanied him.

Meanwhile, the DC informed that as many as 736 shopping malls, plazas, restaurants, marriage halls and private schools have been sealed for non-compliance corona SoPs/ lock down.

He directed the Assistant Commissioners to implement the corona

SoPs in the markets and bazaars and register FIRs against those not wearing facemasks.

It was informed that in 2 days 131 FIRs have been registered against violators for not wearing face masks.

Meanwhile, a team under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (City) Syed Ayub Bukhari registered a case against owner of Master Snooker Club including 120 people at People’s Colony on Satiana Road.

The inspection team checked the snooker

club after receiving information, and found that many people were playing there without using facemask and following corona SOPs. At the time of raid, many people succeeded in fleeing the scene.

Whereas, two persons were referred to the police and a case was registered against them.