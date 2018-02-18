Admin asks citizens not to allow children to violate kite flying ban

Rawalpindi

The district administration and police have urged the citizens not to allow their children to violate the kite flying ban imposed by the provincial government else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken and the ban violators would be sent behind the bars.

A police spokesman informed APP that over 110,000 kites have been recovered during January and February with 4,000 kites flying string rolls while 220 accused have been sent behind the bars. Six Suzuki pick-ups, six motorcycles and a rickshaw being used for transportation of kites have also been impounded.

He said police have registered 195 cases during this season while violators were sent behind the bars. He said, on the directive of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Talat Mahmood Gondal and City Police Officer Rawalpindi Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, strict action is being taken against the ban violators.

Now, it has been decided that FIRs would also be registered against heads of the families whose children to be found violating the ban or their rooftops being used for kite flying.

The deputy commissioner has directed the authorities to conduct regular operations against the ban violators and also launch an awareness campaign to acquaint the citizens about risks involved in kite flying.—APP