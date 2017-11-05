ADJ assures speedy, fair trial

Sher Gondal

Mandi Bahauddin

On his visit to District Jail, Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Ijaz Butt set free four prisoners convicted in minor criminal cases. The judge was accompanied by Judicial Magistrate Adnan Ahmed Gondal, Superintendent and Deputy Superintendent Jail.

The ADJ went around various barracks, met the prisoners and inquired about the detail of pending cases. The ADJ listened to prisoners’ problems and assured them of speedy and transparent justice. He visited jail cook house and tested food for its quality and standard, and found the same satisfactory. He checked sanitation and hygiene standard maintained in jail premises.

He met patients admitted in jail hospital and inquired about their health and quality of medical treatment. Earlier on his arrival, a smartly turned out jail warden’s contingent presented guard of honor to the ADJ.