Adil Raja declared proclaimed offender as warrants issued over ‘intimidation, breach of trust’

RAWALPINDI – A local court in Rawalpindi has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Major (retired) Adil Raja, who left Pakistan and continues to criticize the ruling alliance and military establishment.

Civil Judge of the local court Muhammad Shahab pronounced the verdict and issued the non-bailable arrest warrants for the YouTuber who is known for his channel Soldier Speaks.

Raja, who worked as a contractor for DHA Islamabad before leaving his homeland, now face case under sections 406, and 506 of the Pakistan Penal Code for alleged intimidation, breach of trust in the fraud case of property, and threatening the opponent party.

It was reported that the court also directed officials to freeze his assets including plots in a posh society and his vehicles.

London-based Raja lamented the court action and linked it with a plan of the military establishment, saying the case was lodged against him, months after he left Pakistan.

The outspoken YouTuber landed him in hot waters as he made scandalous accusations against leading showbiz stars, and a serving military officer has sued him in Britain over a separate set of allegations.

The head of the intelligence command of Pakistan Army’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) started legal proceedings against Adil Raja for allegedly running a defamation campaign against him on social media platforms.

The former army major moved to London last year after differences developed between him and the army, and he has since alleged military establishment for regime change conspiracy, openly naming top military officers.