Adil Raja arrested in London, Here’s what happened 

British authorities have arrested prominent social media activist and YouTuber Adil Raja, as reported by sources privy to the information. The specific reasons behind his arrest remain unclear at this time.

Adil Raja, known for his active support of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has faced multiple cases under anti-terrorism provisions in Pakistan. The Pakistani government had previously filed several complaints against Raja in the United Kingdom.

The most recent complaint pertains to the riots that erupted on May 9, following the arrest of the PTI chief from the Islamabad High Court in connection with a £190 million settlement case. According to the Pakistani government, Raja and other activists allegedly disseminated hateful and anti-state sentiments through social media, with the intention of destabilizing the country by spreading fake news.

At present, the London police have not issued an official statement regarding the circumstances surrounding Raja’s arrest, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the case.

Raja’s lawyer has expressed concern, stating that he has been unable to establish contact with the social media activist for several hours.

Further updates on the situation are awaited as investigations continue, shedding light on the grounds for Adil Raja’s arrest by British authorities.