Adil accuses Information Minister, Advisor of spreading disinformation

Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the leader of Parliamentary Party in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil has alleged that the information minister and advisor whose duty it is to give people true information are spreading disinformation, themselves.

Addressing a press conference at the Insaf House, flanked by PTI MNA Jay Prikash, MPA Ali Aziz G G, Karim Bux Gabol and others on Sunday, Haleem Adil said that for some days the press conferences of the information minister and advisor of Sindh are based on plain lies. He said Murtaza Wahab only talks on the basis of what written notes are handed to him. His service is based on telling lies. In the bath of corruption he is also naked. Murtaza Wahab himself is involved in corruption in horticulture, he said.

The PTI leader said that the Sindh government has appointed advisors, illegally. He said we will go the apex court against these illegal advisors. He said these people occupying important offices illegally dream to become leaders of Sindh.

He asked why the police are seen intimidated in Sindh province. He asked why police officers in Sindh are afraid. He said the case of Bisma is yet clueless. He said when the Thaili Walla told the truth about the king of Sindh Murad Ali Shah, the related SSP was removed. He said Asghar Mahesar was removed on allegation that he gave statement on behest of Imran Gujar. He said a good PSP, retired from army, was also sent on forced transfer. He said the Sindh government does not need good and honest police officers.

Haleem Adil said that the crime of SSP Dr Rizwan was that he was the member of JIT against Rao Anwar. He said now Shikarpur district is left in lawlessness. This is the same district from where a singer was kidnapped. He said there is a law of jungle and Karo-kari cases are on the rise. He said SSP Rizwan had told the truth that local PPP leaders were not happy when he took action against dacoits and bandits. This is why he was transferred out of the province. He said Dr Rizwan had also investigated in case of Naqeebullah Mehsud.

The leader Parliamentary Party in Sindh Assembly said that the patrons of dacoits and criminals would also be arrested soon. He said now Sindh government is so afraid that it has banned police officers from issuing media statements. He said Saeed Ghani says that Punjab had demanded services of Dr Rizwan, while the fact is that the Sindh government had returned his services back to the federal government. He said we urge the federal government to demand back the services of secretary services Naveed Sheikh, who is showing a slavish mentality. He said Naveed Sheikh should have to work as per law and rules. He said Khadim Rind was also removed because he was writing letters. He said Khalid Mustafa Korai was also removed after using him for political purposes.