Adieu for DIG Dr Haider Ashraf

City Reporter

CCPO Lahore Capt (Retd) Muhammad Ameen Vains paid a glowing tribute to DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf on his great services for Lahore police. He was addressing a farewell ceremony in honour of DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf at CCPO office here on Thursday. He said that Dr Haider Ashraf played an important role in changing ‘thana culture’.

He said that dolphin squad, Ops rooms, SMS Service 8330, Police Response Unit, Anti-riot Unit, Manawan flats, construction of new police stations, police training schools, Dolphin headquarters, Hospital and other steps had been taken by DIG Haider Ashraf hence the DIG deserved the credit for this.

DIG Security Dr Moeen Masood, DIG Investigation Ch Sultan, SSP Admin Rana Ayaz Saleem and other senior police officers attended the ceremony.