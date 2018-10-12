ADIB raises Dh1bn thru rights issue

Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, the emirate’s biggest Sharia-compliant lender, raised Dh1 billion through a rights issue that was five times oversubscribed, attracting over Dh5bn in orders.

The lender also raised its Tier 1 capital through the issuance of a $750 million perpetual sukuk that complies with Basel III banking rules. The sukuk, which was priced at a profit rate of 7.125 per cent, was three times oversubscribed, generating $2.1bn in orders. A perpetual sukuk does not have maturity and may be treated as equity. Tier 1 capital includes equity capital and disclosed reserved and is used to describe the capital adequacy of a bank.

“This capital raise viewed in conjunction with the recent raising of US$750m in additional Tier 1 securities has resulted in the bank improving its capital structure and has positioned the bank to pursue growth opportunities in line with the expected improvements in the economic environment,” Khamis Buharoon, ADIB’s acting chief executive and vice-chairman, said.

The bank intends to expand its retail business, improve its digital banking services to customers and capture new opportunities across corporate, transaction and correspondent banking, while ensuring better control on costs, it said in August.

By the end of 2018, ADIB aims to boost revenues above the 18 per cent increase reported for 2017 and trim operational costs, Mr Buharoon told a shareholders meeting in August. The introduction of a 5 per cent VAT in the UAE in January remains a new additional cost for the bank and must be taken into account, he added.

ADIB reported a 3.8 per cent increase in second-quarter net profit to Dh572.7m as the cost of credit dropped and the number of customers increased. The results missed EFG-Hermes’ net income estimate of Dh595m for the period.—Agencies

