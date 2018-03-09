ADIB best Islamic Bank in UAE

Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading financial institution, has received the award for ’Best Islamic Bank in the UAE’ at the EMEA Finance Middle East Banking Awards. The accolade recognises ADIB’s track record of delivering innovative Sharia’a compliant products to its customers while consistently providing a high-quality service. The EMEA Finance Banking Awards was launched in 2008, with 2018 marking its 10-year anniversary. The ceremony distinguishes the best-performing commercial, investment and Islamic banks, as well as asset managers and brokers, in countries across the Middle East. Winners are chosen based on a readers’ poll, as well as input from industry analysts, corporate executives, financial experts and independent research. Khamis Buharoon, ADIB’s vice chairman and acting CEO said, “I am delighted to be receiving this award on behalf of the ADIB team. This award is a reflection of the many hours ADIB employees committed to ensure a world-class banking service to our customers over the last few years. As a bank, we have many products and services in the pipeline dedicated to enhancing customer experience. We remain committed to achieving the best possible service through developing and launching new products that provide a seamless experience.” ADIB has seen rapid growth in the use of digital channels by its customers, with almost 2 million mobile transactions initiated monthly via the ADIB mobile banking app. As part of its digital innovation strategy, the bank has also recently revamped its internet and mobile banking platforms to enable customers to conduct their online banking in a simpler and more intuitive manner across all devices. Last year, ADIB launched its new generation of digital branch called ‘ADIB Express’, providing customers with access to an array of digital services within the branch environment.—Agencies