ADIB approves foreign ownership of 25pc

Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading financial institution, todau announced that its Board of Directors has approved the implementation of the foreign ownership of 25 per cent of its issued capital after receiving approval from the Abu Dhabi Executive Council. Starting on 19 November 2018, current ADIB shareholders can trade their shares to non-Emirati investors registered on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

“This is a major milestone in the bank’s history which can positively affect both shareholders and the wider stock market. The decision will allow non-Emirati shareholders to participate in ADIB’s growth story at a time when the bank is making transformational enhancements to its customer offering. ADIB has performed strongly in recent years, attracting a wide range of new customers while also successfully diversifying its sources of income,” said Khamis Buharoon, Acting CEO and Vice Chairman.

“This move further strengthens our efforts to enhance our customers’ banking experience through investing in our leading digital banking capabilities and the bank’s vast branch network. We are confident of our growth strategy and our ability to strengthen our performance as we seek to generate long-term sustainable value for ADIB’s shareholders,” he added.

ADIB recently announced the completion of a highly successful rights issue of 464 million shares, raising AED 1 billion. This capital increase, in conjunction with issuance of US$750 million in additional Tier 1 Capital, has resulted in improving its capital structure in line with the regulatory requirement. Both capital raising exercises were oversubscribed, proving strong appetite from a broad range of local and international investors.—Agencies

Share on: WhatsApp