Adiala jail’s head warden replaced over embracing Nawaz Sharif

RAWALPINDI : The head warden of Adiala jail in Rawalpindi was replaced after video of him embracing convicted former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif came into notice.

The warden was deployed on duty at the barrack of Nawaz Sharif and was greatly fond of the PML-N Quaid for life.

No one is allowed to access the barrack of Nawaz however; the warden went inside and hugged Nawaz and received a pat on his back from the former premier.

Their meeting was noticed by the monitoring team from security cameras fixed in jail. The administration was informed of the incident after which IG Prisons himself viewed the video and strictly warned the warden.

Both Nawaz and his daughter Maryam have been jailed in the Adiala jail following the verdict of accountability court.

Share on: WhatsApp