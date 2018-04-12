Adiala Jail being prepared to house high-profile inmate: Nawaz

Says three ‘gems’ of JIT our worst political opponents

Sarwar Awan

Islamabad

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said that once again the three members of the Joint Investigation Team “are our worst political opponents”, and expressed fears that Adiala Jail was already being prepared for him.

Nawaz Sharif, along with his daughter Maryam, was speaking to media after appearing before an accountability court in here in a reference concerning his family’s Avenfield properties.

Nawaz Sharif said, “Bit by bit, the reality of the JIT’s investigative report is being revealed.”

“You know that the facts that went in our favour were [deliberately] hidden by the JIT,” he remarked. “You already know what has come out of Wajid Zia’s mouth and, in a way, he has given us a certificate [of innocence],” he further claimed.

He said that preparations are underway at Adiala Jail to house a high-profile prisoner and questioned how jail authorities would have prior knowledge.

Nawaz also alleged that the Supreme Court had ordered the accountability courts to wrap up cases pertaining to Panama papers and also announce a strict punishment. “Adiala Jail is being cleaned up as if to welcome someone, how do they know someone’s coming?” questioned Nawaz.

“A new truth has come to light today,” Sharif said today before alleging that of the six members of the JIT, “three are our worst political opponents. They, or their wives or [other] family members are active members of the PTI,” he claimed.

Lauding his brother, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Nawaz said the chief executive of the province had worked tirelessly for the region. He added that those who talk of a new province in south Punjab, left for reasons beyond the creation of a new administrative area.

The deposed premier also spoke of his talk with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi regarding relaxation of National Accountability Bureau’s laws before the general elections.

“I’ve spoken to Prime Minister Abbasi about relaxing NAB laws on politicians so they don’t pressure them prior to elections,” Nawaz said.

The former prime minister claimed that the testimony of Wajid Zia, who headed the Panama case investigation team which probed his assets last year, actually helped his [Nawaz] case.

Nawaz claimed that Zia, whose cross-examination by Nawaz’s counsel concluded Wednesday, attempted to hide facts that would benefit their case.

Nawaz said that Zia admitted he had no proof of his taking a salary from his son’s company, the reason behind Nawaz’s disqualification by the Supreme Court. Moreover, the three-time premier also questioned the inclusion in the JIT of army officers from the country’s military intelligence agencies.

“My case was not a terrorism case. I was not working against the federation. What was the need to include these agencies [in the JIT]. This is a pertinent question which needs to be asked,” asserted Nawaz.

Continuing his tirade against the JIT, Nawaz said Zia failed to disclose during the hearing how much fee he had paid to his cousin’s company in the UK which was hired by the JIT. “This was the public’s money,” Nawaz stated.

He claimed further that the purpose of choosing certain people for the JIT was to ensure that “their wish of taking revenge against Nawaz comes true”.

“The six-month deadline [to conclude the corruption cases] was not to conclude the trial but to give a sentence,” claimed the deposed premier.

In response to another question, Nawaz asserted that the people surrounding him at the moment are those who have been a part of the Pakistan Muslim League-N for generations.

In reply to a question over his stance on disgruntled party leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Nawaz said the people already know about him.

“Those who have been with us for generations will not change their loyalties,” he said. “People will not vote for those who change their loyalties.”

He also said that he does not want NAB to influence the upcoming general elections by pressurising candidates before elections. Informal consultations regarding making the body ineffective during the caretaker setup have taken place with the prime minister’s involvement, he revealed.