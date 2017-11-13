Adhocism, extension culture in higher education sector need to be discouraged: Minister

ISLAMABAD : Federal Minster for Federal Education and Professional Training, Engr. Muahmmad Baligh Ur Rehman has stated that adhocism and extension culture in higher education sector should be discouraged and appointment of heads of higher education institutions should be made through a transparent and merit based mechanism by independent search committee comprising of relevant experts.

Provincial governments should play their due role and meet the growing needs of higher education sector and universities through provision of required funding in the light of 18th Constitutional Amendment.

He was sharing his views with the delegation of Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) led by Central President Prof.Dr.Kaleem Ullah Bareach comprising of Prof. Fareed Khan Achakzai, Dr. Shehzad Ashraf and others which met him at Pak Secretariat Islamabad on Monday.

The delegation thoroughly briefed and presented the problems being faced by university faculty in higher education sector both at federal and provincial levels.

The delegation also presented the unanimous resolution of All Pakistan University Teachers Convention which resolved extending retirement age for university teachers from 60 to 65 and restoration of tax rebate up to 75% for universities faculty/researchers, representation of elected representatives in governing board of International Islamic University Islamabad, implementation of 18th Constitutional Amendment in higher education sector in true letter and spirit through confining role of Federal HEC merely to formulation of standards, enhancing role of provincial governments in funding and implementation of higher education policies, respecting and ensuring academic freedom , autonomy of the universities as guaranteed by Constitution of Pakistan and respective universities Acts, taking representatives of faculty and students along with relevant citizens on board in all the statutory bodies of the universities, immediate election of Student Union and their representation in all statutory bodies of public sector universities along with elected representatives of university faculty.

He assured the delegation for his support and cooperation for resolving the issues being faced by university faculty.

